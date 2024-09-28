Jerusalem Post
Iran's foreign minister accuses Israel of using US bombs in Beirut

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 01:30

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using several US "bunker buster" bombs to strike Beirut on Friday.

"Just this morning, the Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut," he told a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Senior Hezbollah commanders were the target of Israel's strike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut's suburbs on Friday, but it was too early to say whether the attack took out Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a senior Israeli official said on Friday.



