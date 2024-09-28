France says it has information confirming Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is dead

France's foreign ministry said on Saturday that according to its information Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was indeed dead, after Israel said it had killed him a day earlier.

The Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, its leader for the past 32 years, and co-founder almost 42 years ago.

"According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.