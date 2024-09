A house of a Safed resident suffered a direct hit during Friday's rocket barrage, Ynet reported on Saturday.

Hours after the IDF targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, a rocket barrage was fired at Israel from Lebanon.

Avi Avormad, a resident of Safed whose house has no bomb shelter, and his family returned home from friends in Netanya on Saturday to discover their house had suffered a direct hit, according to Ynet.