UN Sec. Gen. Guterres: I call again for immediate release of hostages

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza in a Saturday morning post to X/Twitter.

This week, I held two more in a series of meetings with the families of hostages held by Hamas & other groups.I call again for their immediate and unconditional release. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 28, 2024

