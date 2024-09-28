Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Sec. Gen. Guterres: I call again for immediate release of hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza in a Saturday morning post to X/Twitter.

"This week, I held two more in a series of meetings with the families of hostages held by Hamas & other groups," Guterres wrote. "I call again for their immediate and unconditional release."

Russia condemns Israeli strike on Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:54 PM
Khamenei issues five days of mourning in Iran due to Nasrallah's death
By WALLA!
09/28/2024 07:17 PM
IDF again strikes southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 05:40 PM
Netanyahu lands in Israel after strike eliminated Hassan Nasrallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/28/2024 05:16 PM
Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 04:51 PM
Hamas leader Sinwar changes location in Gaza following Nasrallah's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 04:32 PM
House with no shelter in Safed suffers direct rocket hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 03:07 PM
Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah killed
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 02:38 PM
France also confirms Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is dead
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 02:17 PM
Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threat
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 01:41 PM
Hezbollah says it targets Israeli sites in response to Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:52 PM
'New Order': IDF announces name of Friday Beirut strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 12:05 PM
IDF recruits three additional reserve battalions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 09:58 AM
Israeli strike hits Lebanon mountain town of Bhamdoun
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 08:42 AM
Death toll from hurricane Helene rises in US southeast
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 08:11 AM