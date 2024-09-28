Russia condemns 'yet another political murder by Israel' on Nasrallah's elimination

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday condemned the Israeli strike that eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday and accused Israel of being responsible for "subsequent escalation."

"We strongly condemn yet another political murder committed by Israel," the ministry said. "This violent action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East. The Israeli side could not help but be aware of this danger, but took such a step."

The ministry said the strike would "inevitably provoke a new surge of violence. Thus, it bears full responsibility for the subsequent escalation."

The ministry has not condemned Hezbollah for the thousands of rockets fired into Israel.

"We once again urge Israel to cease hostilities immediately," the ministry added. "This would stop the bloodshed and create conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement."