Segal Itzkovitch, who murdered her six-year-old son in Herzliya in July, is fit to stand for trial, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing the psychiatric opinion published following an assessment.
Mother who murdered six-year-old son is fit to stand for trial, psychiatric opinion finds
By REUTERS09/29/2024 11:00 AM
