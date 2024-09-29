Jerusalem Post
Mother who murdered six-year-old son is fit to stand for trial, psychiatric opinion finds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Segal Itzkovitch, who murdered her six-year-old son in Herzliya in July, is fit to stand for trial, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing the psychiatric opinion published following an assessment. 

Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls for talks after Nasrallah strikes
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:00 AM
China says it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 09:38 AM
Eight rockets fired at Tiberias following sirens in area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 09:33 AM
Sunday night security cabinet meeting postponed to Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:18 AM
Iran tells UN it will not hesitate to defend itself against any attacks
By MAARIV
09/29/2024 02:38 AM
Police detain foreign resident at Ben Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 12:57 AM
Jordanian army says grad rocket from southern Lebanon fell dessert
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 12:29 AM
IAF strikes targets in Dahiyeh, Beirut
By MAARIV
09/29/2024 12:26 AM
Biden calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 12:18 AM
Canada says it will provide C$10 million in aid to Lebanese civilians
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 11:50 PM
Iraqi forces enter high alert in case of Israeli attacks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 11:48 PM
Hezbollah rocket sparks fire in West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 10:17 PM
Gallant holding talks on possible expansion of offensive
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:34 PM
Israeli strike hit 500m from Beirut airport buildings
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:02 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:54 PM