Lebanon will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine, Syria's Assad says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"We are sure that the Lebanese national resistance will complete the path of struggle against the occupation and will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine," Lebanese President Bashar al-Assad said, according to the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar news outlet.

Sirens sound in Haifa, northern Israeli cities and communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 09:20 PM
IDF intercepts drone over Red Sea
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:51 PM
We know how to reach very far, IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi said
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:43 PM
Home Front Command announces lifted restrictions in northern Israel
By MAARIV
09/29/2024 08:39 PM
Iran's President Pezeshkian urges support for Lebanon, Tasnim
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 08:02 PM
Two drones from Lebanon intercepted over Israeli waters - IDF 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 06:48 PM
Twenty four people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:39 PM
US says war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:37 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 02:39 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:37 PM
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Afula, Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:32 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in HQ in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:59 PM
Explosions heard in Homs, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:08 PM
Kremlin says Russia's updated nuclear doctrine is being formalized
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:52 AM
Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire with Israel underway- Lebanese minister
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:47 AM