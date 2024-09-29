"We are sure that the Lebanese national resistance will complete the path of struggle against the occupation and will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine," Lebanese President Bashar al-Assad said, according to the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar news outlet.
Lebanon will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine, Syria's Assad says
