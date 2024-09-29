Jerusalem Post
Home Front Command announces lifted restrictions in northern Israel

By MAARIV

On Sunday, the Home Front Command issued updated guidelines for northern Israel, easing restrictions in several areas.

Areas where restrictions will be eased are the Haifa Bay area (except for Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, and Kiryat Yam) and the Carmel region (in the towns of Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya), which have transitioned to partial activity.

Educational activities can now be held in locations where access to a standard shelter is available.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav responded to the decision, stating, "I thank the officers of the Home Front Command for fulfilling my request to gradually and safely return students to educational institutions in the city. I urge all residents to continue following the Home Front Command’s instructions and not to become complacent."

We know how to reach very far, IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi said
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:43 PM
Lebanon will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine - Syria's Assad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:37 PM
Iran's President Pezeshkian urges support for Lebanon, Tasnim
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 08:02 PM
Two drones from Lebanon intercepted over Israeli waters - IDF 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 06:48 PM
Twenty four people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:39 PM
US says war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:37 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 02:39 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:37 PM
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Afula, Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:32 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in HQ in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:59 PM
Explosions heard in Homs, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:08 PM
Kremlin says Russia's updated nuclear doctrine is being formalized
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:52 AM
Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire with Israel underway- Lebanese minister
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:47 AM
Police arrest suspect for attempting to kill man with diving rifle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 11:16 AM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls for talks after Nasrallah strikes
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:00 AM