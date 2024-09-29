Home Front Command announces lifted restrictions in northern Israel

On Sunday, the Home Front Command issued updated guidelines for northern Israel, easing restrictions in several areas.

Areas where restrictions will be eased are the Haifa Bay area (except for Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, and Kiryat Yam) and the Carmel region (in the towns of Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya), which have transitioned to partial activity.

Educational activities can now be held in locations where access to a standard shelter is available.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav responded to the decision, stating, "I thank the officers of the Home Front Command for fulfilling my request to gradually and safely return students to educational institutions in the city. I urge all residents to continue following the Home Front Command’s instructions and not to become complacent."