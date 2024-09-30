Jerusalem Post
Iran will not leave Israel's 'criminal' acts unanswered, says foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 11:37

Iran will not leave any of 'the criminal acts' of Israel unanswered, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a weekly news conference on Monday, referring to the killing of Hezbollah's chief and Iranian Guard deputy commander in Lebanon.

"We stand strongly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy]," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a weekly news conference on Monday, adding that Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of it.

Kanaani said that Iran is closely following up on matters with the Lebanese authorities, referring to the strikes that killed Nasrallah and Nilforoushan.



