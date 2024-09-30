Jerusalem Post
Turkey's Erdogan says UN should recommend use of force if Israel not stopped

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the United Nations General Assembly should recommend the use of force, in line with a resolution it passed in 1950, if the U.N. Security Council fails to stop Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The U.N. General Assembly should rapidly implement the authority to recommend the use of force, as it did with the 1950 Uniting for Peace resolution, if the Security Council can't show the necessary will," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

He also urged Muslim countries to take economic, diplomatic, and political steps against Israel to pressure it into accepting a ceasefire, and added Israel's attacks would target them too if it is not stopped soon.

Shooting reported at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, two wounded - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 09:13 PM
Sections of northern Israel declared closed military zones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 08:50 PM
EU's Borrell: vital to avoid any more military intervention in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 08:32 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launchers placed near Beirut airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 07:26 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:18 PM
Air France suspends flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until Oct 8
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:01 PM
UNRWA chief denies knowledge that suspended employee was Hamas leader
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:59 PM
Israeli defense minister Gallant says next phase of the war will begin s
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:43 PM
Hezbollah claims attack using 'Nour Missile' for first time
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:41 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 06:22 PM
India's Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu as conflict escalates
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:08 PM
French foreign minister again urges Israel not to invade Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:58 PM
WHO warns of overstretched Lebanese health system after Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:18 PM
Germany announces evacuations from Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:13 PM
IAF jets eliminate Hezbollah commander in charge of medium-range rockets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 04:17 PM