Following a situational assessment, the areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone, the IDF said on Monday evening. The statement also said that entry to this area is prohibited.
Metula, Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi in Israel's North declared closed military zones
By REUTERS09/30/2024 08:32 PM
