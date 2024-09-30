Shooting reported at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, two injured - report

A shooting occurred at Tel Aviv's Azrieli Mall Monday night, leaving two people injured, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). The two injured included a 30-year-old in moderate condition and a 25-year-old in minor condition.

קטטה בעזריאלי ת״א: אדם בשנות ה-30 לחייו הכה, ככל הנראה, את המאבטח בקניון, שבתגובה ירה ברגליו. צוותי מד״א פינו אותו לבית החולים איכילוב במצב בינוני, גם המאבטח פונה במצב קל עם פציעה בפנים@AnnaPines_ pic.twitter.com/8CLDGXYI7d — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 30, 2024

The attack was reportedly attributed to a security guard who shot at an attacker. The two security guards involved in the shooting were detained for investigation, and their weapons were seized by the police. The police stated that the event was a criminal incident.

This is a developing story.