Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border with Israel, sources say

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 22:02

The Lebanese Army was seen withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel, local residents and a security source told Reuters. 

Lebanese security sources said that the troops pulled back to at least five kilometers north of the border between Israel and Lebanon. 

However, an additional source from the Lebanese Army refuted this statement, noting that the military had redeployed forces in southern Lebanon following Israeli threats of ground invasion, Israel's Army Radio reported on Monday evening. 

Lebanon's Al Jadid channel reported that the Lebanese army was asked by UNIFIL forces to evacuate its positions on the border in preparation for the expected Israeli ground operation.

Reuters contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. 

Home Front Command issues new directives for northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 10:17 PM
Iran is 'on our side', Hezbollah lawmaker says
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 10:03 PM
Shooting reported at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, two injured - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 09:13 PM
Sections of northern Israel declared closed military zones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 08:50 PM
EU's Borrell: vital to avoid any more military intervention in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 08:32 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says UN should recommend against Israel
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 08:31 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launchers placed near Beirut airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 07:26 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:18 PM
Air France suspends flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until Oct 8
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:01 PM
Israeli defense minister Gallant says next phase of the war will begin s
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:43 PM
Hezbollah claims attack using 'Nour Missile' for first time
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:41 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 06:22 PM
India's Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu as conflict escalates
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:08 PM
French foreign minister again urges Israel not to invade Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:58 PM
WHO warns of overstretched Lebanese health system after Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:18 PM