Lebanese army withdraws from southern border with Israel, sources say

The Lebanese Army was seen withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel, local residents and a security source told Reuters.

Lebanese security sources said that the troops pulled back to at least five kilometers north of the border between Israel and Lebanon.

However, an additional source from the Lebanese Army refuted this statement, noting that the military had redeployed forces in southern Lebanon following Israeli threats of ground invasion, Israel's Army Radio reported on Monday evening.

גורם בצבא לבנון: פרסנו את כוחותינו מחדש באזור הדרום בעקבות איומים ישראליים לפלוש קרקעית@JackyHugi https://t.co/OAKGOWA1En — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 30, 2024

Lebanon's Al Jadid channel reported that the Lebanese army was asked by UNIFIL forces to evacuate its positions on the border in preparation for the expected Israeli ground operation.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.