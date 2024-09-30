Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's cabinet approves the next phase of the operation in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The ministers of Israel's political-security cabinet officially approved the next phase of the operation in Lebanon during their Monday night meeting, Israeli media reported.

Home Front Command issues new directives for northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 10:17 PM
Iran is 'on our side', Hezbollah lawmaker says
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 10:03 PM
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border with Israel, sources say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 09:20 PM
Shooting reported at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, two injured - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 09:13 PM
Sections of northern Israel declared closed military zones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 08:50 PM
EU's Borrell: vital to avoid any more military intervention in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 08:32 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says UN should recommend against Israel
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 08:31 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launchers placed near Beirut airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 07:26 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:18 PM
Air France suspends flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until Oct 8
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:01 PM
Israeli defense minister Gallant says next phase of the war will begin s
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:43 PM
Hezbollah claims attack using 'Nour Missile' for first time
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:41 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 06:22 PM
India's Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu as conflict escalates
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:08 PM
French foreign minister again urges Israel not to invade Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:58 PM