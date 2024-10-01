Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said in a statement on Tuesday that it had targeted Israeli troops across the border in Metula with artillery fire but made no mention of Israel's announcement that it had begun a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Earlier, after sirens were triggered at 7:36 a.m. in the Metula area, about five rockets were detected coming from Lebanon, the IDF reported. Some were intercepted, while others crashed in open areas in the region.

Later, at 7:46 a.m., sirens in Avivim sounded as several rockets were launched from Lebanon, which also reportedly crashed in open areas.

Again, at 8:01, sirens went off in Metula, with more projectiles crossing from Lebanon. The military added that some were intercepted, and others were confirmed to have struck the area.