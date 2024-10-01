Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said in a statement on Tuesday that it had targeted Israeli troops across the border in Metula with artillery fire but made no mention of Israel's announcement that it had begun a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Earlier, after sirens were triggered at 7:36 a.m. in the Metula area, about five rockets were detected coming from Lebanon, the IDF reported. Some were intercepted, while others crashed in open areas in the region.

Later, at 7:46 a.m., sirens in Avivim sounded as several rockets were launched from Lebanon, which also reportedly crashed in open areas.

Again, at 8:01, sirens went off in Metula, with more projectiles crossing from Lebanon. The military added that some were intercepted, and others were confirmed to have struck the area. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Vessel reports hit by sea drone off Yemen's Hodeidah, UKMTO reports
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 10:00 AM
Japan's Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:36 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 08:56 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IDF ground forces move into eastern Lebanon under air force cover
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/01/2024 07:54 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:20 AM
Shanghai knife attack kills three on eve of China's National Day
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:18 AM
Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:25 AM
Fatah organization member wounded in strike on Palestinian refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:41 AM
IDF intercepts drone above Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:36 AM
Approximately ten projectiles identified targeting Meron area in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:26 AM
US to donate over $300 million to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:39 AM