IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school compound

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists operating in a command and control center in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, the military said on Tuesday.

The command center was embedded in what had previously been the "Shejaiya" UNRWA school, the IDF noted, adding that Hamas terrorists used the location to plan and carry out terror activities against IDF troops and Israeli territory.

The IDF also stated that, prior to the strike, it took measures to prevent civilian harm, including the use of aerial surveillance to gather intelligence and employing precision munitions.

 

  



