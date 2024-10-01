Jerusalem Post
Lebanon PM says country facing one of the most dangerous stages in its history

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2024 11:10

"Lebanon is facing one of the most dangerous stages in its history," caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said during a meeting with UN organizations and ambassadors of donor countries on Tuesday.

Japan's Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:36 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:25 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 08:56 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:20 AM
Shanghai knife attack kills three on eve of China's National Day
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:18 AM
Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:25 AM
Fatah organization member wounded in strike on Palestinian refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:41 AM
IDF intercepts drone above Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:36 AM
Approximately ten projectiles identified targeting Meron area in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:26 AM
US to donate over $300 million to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:39 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troop near Lebanese border towns
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 12:11 AM