"Lebanon is facing one of the most dangerous stages in its history," caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said during a meeting with UN organizations and ambassadors of donor countries on Tuesday.
Lebanon PM says country facing one of the most dangerous stages in its history
By REUTERS10/01/2024 09:36 AM
