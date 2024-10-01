Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four IDF soldiers wounded during West Bank operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

One IDF soldier was severely wounded, and three others were moderately wounded in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Nablus in the West Bank, the military said on Tuesday. 

During an operation in the Balata refugee camp, terrorists opened fire at the troops, wounding the four soldiers. The troops killed one of the terrorists and wounded an additional one, the military added,

In a separate operation, troops killed terrorist Abed Shahin, who reportedly carried out terror activities against the troops and operated to enlist a terror squad that would carry out further terror activities.  

Home Front Command issues new directives for Central Israel, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:44 PM
UK's Lammy says Israel must avoid getting 'bogged down' in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 02:26 PM
Hezbollah fires around 30 rockets at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:14 PM
UNRWA: More than 10,000 in Gaza Strip need medical evacuation
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 01:17 PM
Hezbollah media chief says no Israeli troops have entered Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 01:13 PM
Spain urges Israel to halt its ground raids in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 01:09 PM
US and Israel agree on importance of dismantling Hezbollah capabilities
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 01:04 PM
Lebanon PM says country facing one of most dangerous stages
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 11:09 AM
Japan's Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:36 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:25 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 08:56 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM