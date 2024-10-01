Four IDF soldiers wounded during West Bank operation

One IDF soldier was severely wounded, and three others were moderately wounded in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Nablus in the West Bank, the military said on Tuesday.

During an operation in the Balata refugee camp, terrorists opened fire at the troops, wounding the four soldiers. The troops killed one of the terrorists and wounded an additional one, the military added,

In a separate operation, troops killed terrorist Abed Shahin, who reportedly carried out terror activities against the troops and operated to enlist a terror squad that would carry out further terror activities.