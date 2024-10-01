UK's Lammy says Israel must avoid getting 'bogged down' in Lebanon

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Tuesday that nobody wants a return to the past with Israel fighting in southern Lebanon over a long period, adding the price of a regional Middle Eastern war would be "huge."

"None of us want to return to the years in which Israel found itself bogged down in a quagmire in southern Lebanon," Lammy told broadcasters.

"None of us want to see a regional war. The price would be huge for the Middle East, and it would have a significant effect on the global economy."