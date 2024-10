Israel carried out two attacks on Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, striking the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital and the city's southern entrance, two security sources said.

A high-rise building was hit in the city's Jnah area, the sources said.

The Israeli military said it was targeting the Lebanese capital and had carried out a "precise strike."

This is a developing story.