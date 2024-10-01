Jerusalem Post
Turkey working with 20 countries in Lebanon evacuation preparations

By REUTERS

Turkey is ready to carry out a possible evacuation of Turks from Lebanon via air and sea, and is working with around 20 countries on preparing for a possible evacuation of foreign nationals via Turkey, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

It said the security conditions in Lebanon could deteriorate, as Israel launched a ground incursion into south Lebanon, and added a coordination center had been set up to handle evacuation requests in line with the plans made by Turkish institutions.

"The guidelines for the evacuation of foreign nationals via our country have also been set, the necessary preparations are being carried out with around 20 countries that have requested support so far," it said.

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:24 PM
Rockets from Lebanon strike the sea near Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 05:59 PM
US embassy in Israel tells employees, families to shelter in place
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:46 PM
Belgian citizens should leave Lebanon, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:45 PM
French Prime Minister vows zero tolerance on racism and antisemitism
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:24 PM
The Netherlands will repatriate its citizens from Lebanon - ANP
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:20 PM
Israel carries out strikes in Beirut, southern suburbs, sources say
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 05:19 PM
One child badly hurt in Zurich stabbing attack that injured three
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:18 PM
Hagari: We are prepared for an Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 05:08 PM
US issues West Bank-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 04:54 PM
US CENTCOM sends three additional aircraft squadrons to region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:51 PM
Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 03:22 PM
UK's Lammy says Israel must avoid getting 'bogged down' in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 02:26 PM
Hezbollah fires around 30 rockets at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:14 PM
Four IDF soldiers wounded during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:49 PM