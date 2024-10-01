Jerusalem Post
Iran fires hundreds of missiles toward Israel in largest attack yet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2024 20:06

Some 500 rockets were launched onto Israel on Tuesday night by Iran, The Jerusalem Post understands, following rocket alerts sirens which blared throughout the country.

