Hamas praises Iranian missile strikes avenging deaths of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan

Hamas said on Tuesday it praises Iranian missile strikes avenging deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

In a statement on Telegram, it said, "We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), congratulate the heroic missile launching operation carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, on large areas of our occupied territories, in response to the occupation’s ongoing crimes against the peoples of the region, and in revenge for the blood of our nation’s heroic martyrs; the martyr Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the martyr His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan."

The statement continued: "We affirm that this honorable Iranian response is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and its fascist government, on the path to deterring them and curbing their terrorism, as their crimes, arrogance, and violations of international laws and humanitarian norms have crossed all limits."