US Navy shoots down Iranian missiles, Jordan allows use of airspace - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
OCTOBER 1, 2024 22:25

Jordan allowed the US to fly and shoot down Iranian missiles within the country's airspace, a US official and a senior Jordanian official told NBC News.

The Jordanian official clarified that Jordan would do the same for "any other missile flying over our airspace."

Additionally, the Pentagon said that two US Navy destroyers fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that no other US military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.

