Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF chief: We proved our defensive capabilities, we'll exact a price from Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2024 22:43

Israel has proven its capabilities and would choose when and where to exact its price, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday night following the Iranian attack on Israel.

Following a situation assessment, he said, "We proved our capability to prevent the enemy from succeeding by combining exemplary civil behavior and a very strong air defense system."

"We will choose when to exact the price and prove our precise and unexpected attack capabilities in accordance with the will of the political sphere."

'Iran has made a big mistake,' PM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 11:35 PM
Biden says consequences for Iran remain to be seen after Israel attack
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 11:16 PM
Wardens crack down on prisoners who expressed joy during Iran attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 10:31 PM
US calls on every nation to join it in condemning Iran's attack on Israe
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 10:24 PM
US Navy shoots down Iranian missiles, Jordan allows use of airspace
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 10:18 PM
IDF shoots at suspects moving toward forces in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:47 PM
Israel's FM reports incident in Sweden embassy, police probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:44 PM
Hamas praises Iranian missile strikes
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:38 PM
Britain's Starmer speaks with Israeli PM, Jordan's king, Sky News report
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:10 PM
IDF closes military areas in Northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:09 PM
Germany condemns Iranian missile attack on Israel, urges immediate halt
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:55 PM
Lebanon's airspace closed for two hours, transport minister says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:52 PM
UN chief condemns broadening of Middle East conflict: 'This must stop'
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:43 PM
Israel's airspace has reopened
By MAARIV
10/01/2024 08:43 PM
Khamenei remains in secure location after missiles fired at Israel
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:38 PM