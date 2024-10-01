IDF chief: We proved our defensive capabilities, we'll exact a price from Iran

Israel has proven its capabilities and would choose when and where to exact its price, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday night following the Iranian attack on Israel.

Following a situation assessment, he said, "We proved our capability to prevent the enemy from succeeding by combining exemplary civil behavior and a very strong air defense system."

"We will choose when to exact the price and prove our precise and unexpected attack capabilities in accordance with the will of the political sphere."