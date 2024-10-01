IDF destroys over 100 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

IDF forces under the Northern Command, led by Major General Ori Gordin, advanced towards objectives in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, the IDF reported on Tuesday night.

According to the report, the 98th Division, including the Paratroopers Brigade, Commando Brigade, and the 7th Brigade, carried out focused ground operations on Tuesday overnight, targeting Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

During the operations, which were supported by the Israeli Air Force who struck over 100 targets, the IDF discovered and destroyed Hezbollah terror facilities, weapons, rocket launchers, and explosives. Gordin emphasized the mission's goal of neutralizing threats to northern Israel and allowing residents to return home