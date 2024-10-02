Jerusalem Post
Palestinian killed by own weapon during Tulkarm Camp celebration of Iranian attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An 18-year-old Palestinian was reportedly killed by the explosion of his own weapon barrel during the celebrations that took place on Tuesday night in the Tulkarm Camp West Bank refugee camp, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

The celebrations came after Iran launched its attack on Israel, sending approximately 180 missiles throughout the country.

