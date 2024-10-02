Palestinian killed by own weapon during Tulkarm Camp celebration of Iranian attack

An 18-year-old Palestinian was reportedly killed by the explosion of his own weapon barrel during the celebrations that took place on Tuesday night in the Tulkarm Camp West Bank refugee camp, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.
The celebrations came after Iran launched its attack on Israel, sending approximately 180 missiles throughout the country.
דיווחים פלסטינים: פלסטיני בן 18 נהרג מפיצוץ קנה הנשק שלו במהלך חגיגות שמחה אמש במחנה טול כרם@hod_barel pic.twitter.com/wcYeXdMYmw— גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 2, 2024