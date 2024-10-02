Around 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee area - IDF

Approximately 40 projectiles crossed into the Upper Galilee area on Wednesday afternoon, with many intercepted by the IDF, while others struck open areas, Israel's military announced shortly after the incident.

Additionally, at noon on Wednesday, the drone invasion in the Western Gailie area from Lebanon was also successfully intercepted, the IDF added.

Following the sirens between 13:07 and 13:09 on Wednesday, a suspicious aerial target struck an open area in the Upper Galilee area.

There were no subsequent reports of casualties or wounded from the strikes.