Home Front Command updates guidelines ahead of Rosh Hashanah in North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following a situational assessment, it was decided that as of 4:00 p.m. on Wendesday, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines in the areas of Israel's border with Lebanon, the Northern Golan Heights, the Southern Golan Heights, the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Lower Galilee, the IDF reported.

As part of the changes, gatherings of 50 people in an open area (instead of 10) and 250 people in a closed space (instead of 150) will be allowed.

Furthermore, it was decided that in the areas of Haifa, HaAmakim, HaCarmel, and Wadi Ara, restrictions will be eased to allow gatherings of up to 60 people in an open area, instead of 30.

The rest of the country remains under the guidelines previously issued by the Home Front Command.

Following infections, E. coli bacteria discovered in apples in Israel
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/02/2024 04:24 PM
IAF strikes terrorists embedded in a girls' school in Nuseirat, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 03:43 PM
Netanyahu meets with heads of the security establishment in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 03:34 PM
Islamic State ambush kills four Iraqi soldiers near Kirkuk
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 03:16 PM
Blasts near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 03:14 PM
IDF chief of staff, head of Shin Bet, and head of Mossad hold meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 02:33 PM
Around 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 02:24 PM
Hezbollah says 'we are only in the first round' of fighting
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 01:25 PM
Italy to host G7 leaders' call on MidEast crisis - Meloni's office
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 01:17 PM
Israel conducts strike in Dahieh suburb of Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 11:10 AM
Palestinian killed during Tulkarm Camp celebration of Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 10:57 AM
Dozens of Lebanon rockets fired toward Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 10:49 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:53 AM
Halevi discuses Iranian attack with CENTCOM General Kurilla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:50 AM
South Korea urges citizens in Lebanon and Israel to leave country
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:20 AM