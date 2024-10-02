Home Front Command updates guidelines ahead of Rosh Hashanah in North

Following a situational assessment, it was decided that as of 4:00 p.m. on Wendesday, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines in the areas of Israel's border with Lebanon, the Northern Golan Heights, the Southern Golan Heights, the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Lower Galilee, the IDF reported.

As part of the changes, gatherings of 50 people in an open area (instead of 10) and 250 people in a closed space (instead of 150) will be allowed.

Furthermore, it was decided that in the areas of Haifa, HaAmakim, HaCarmel, and Wadi Ara, restrictions will be eased to allow gatherings of up to 60 people in an open area, instead of 30.

The rest of the country remains under the guidelines previously issued by the Home Front Command.