UK says its fighter jets played a part in preventing further escalation in Middle East

By REUTERS

Britain said two of its fighter jets and a air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part on Tuesday in attempts to prevent further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

"Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker played their part in attempts in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, demonstrating the UK's unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on X.

"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation."



