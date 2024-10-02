Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu expresses condolences for families of eight soldiers killed in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In response to the IDF announcement on Wednesday that eight soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a statement. 

"May God avenge their blood. May their memory be blessed," he said.

"We are in the midst of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. That will not happen – because we will stand together, and with God's help – we will win together," he added. 

"We will bring back our hostages in the south, return our residents in the north, and ensure the eternity of Israel," the statement concluded.



