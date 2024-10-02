Over 100 rockets cross from Lebanon into northern Israel on Rosh Hashanah

Over 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday, the IDF reported.

Approximately 70 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanese territory into the western Galilee area, all landing in open areas.

Following rocket attacks on Avivim on the border with Lebanon, two rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. Both of them landed in open areas.

Furthermore, approximately 30 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanese territory in the western Galilee area and landing in open areas.