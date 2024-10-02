Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Over 100 rockets cross from Lebanon into northern Israel on Rosh Hashanah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 2, 2024 20:35

Over 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday, the IDF reported. 

Approximately 70 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanese territory into the western Galilee area, all landing in open areas.

Following rocket attacks on Avivim on the border with Lebanon, two rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. Both of them landed in open areas.

Furthermore, approximately 30 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanese territory in the western Galilee area and landing in open areas.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Israeli cabinet decides on response to Iran attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:36 PM
US imposes sanctions on entities for weapons smuggling for Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 09:22 PM
US organized a flight out of Beirut as Americans seek to leave Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 09:01 PM
Netanyahu expresses condolences for families of eight soldiers killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 07:59 PM
UK's Starmer reiterates Israel has right to security, to defend itself
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:41 PM
Biden, G7 leaders discussed new sanctions in response to Iran's attack
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:40 PM
Qatar to continue mediation efforts to end Gaza war, emir says
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:34 PM
US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:08 PM
France recommends French nationals resident in Iran leave temporarily
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:57 PM
Three killed in Israeli strike on Damascus - report
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:17 PM
Hezbollah says it destroyed three Israeli tanks with guided rockets
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:13 PM
UK says it played a part in preventing further escalation in Middle East
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 05:11 PM
UK charter flight leaves Lebanon, more planned in coming days
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 05:09 PM
Iran's president arrives in Qatar on scheduled visit - SNN
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 04:49 PM
Following infections, E. coli bacteria discovered in apples in Israel
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/02/2024 04:24 PM