US imposes sanctions on individual, three companies for weapons procurement, smuggling for Houthis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United States has imposed sanctions on one individual and three companies that have facilitated weapons procurement and smuggling for the Houthis, the State Department announced on Wednesday.  

The State Department said, "These facilitators and suppliers have enabled the terrorist group to acquire dual-use and military-grade materials and components needed to manufacture, maintain, and deploy advanced missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that threaten the interests of the United States and our allies."

The US is also sanctioning one entity linked to illegal Houthi commercial shipments and its two vessels, including one that has transported shipments.

The Houthis rely on global supply chains and illicit revenue generation to sustain their reckless attacks against commercial vessels in vital waterways and civilian populations, the State Department added. 



