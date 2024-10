Protesters gathered in Caesarea, near Netanyahu's private residence, where hostage families have set a dinner table for Rosh Hashanah, the Hostage Families Forum announced. Ceasarea, near Netanyahu's private residence - Hostage families lighting a sign that reads 'HOPE' for the Jewish New Year. (credit: Oded Engel)

The tablecloth reads, "Let the old year and its abandonment come to an end." Hostage families also lit a sign that reads "Tikva" (hope).