EU announces extra 30 million euros of humanitarian aid for Lebanon

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2024 11:35

The European Commission announced on Thursday an extra 30 million euros in humanitarian aid for Lebanon, which has been hit by clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"I am extremely concerned by the constant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. All parties must do their utmost to protect the lives of innocent civilians," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This is in addition to the 10 million euros announced on Sept. 29, bringing the total EU humanitarian assistance to the country to over 104 million euros this year.



