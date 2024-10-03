Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine, damages energy infrastructure

Russian forces launched a major drone attack overnight on 15 Ukrainian regions, causing damage to energy infrastructure and residential buildings, authorities said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming.

The drones damaged power lines and substations' equipment in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's energy ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attacks caused temporary disruption of railway services in the southern Odesa region as well as power cuts for households, it said.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had hit Ukrainian energy facilities that were providing power to Ukraine's armed forces operations, Russian state news agency TASS reported.