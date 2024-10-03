Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine, damages energy infrastructure

By REUTERS

Russian forces launched a major drone attack overnight on 15 Ukrainian regions, causing damage to energy infrastructure and residential buildings, authorities said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming.

The drones damaged power lines and substations' equipment in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's energy ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attacks caused temporary disruption of railway services in the southern Odesa region as well as power cuts for households, it said.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had hit Ukrainian energy facilities that were providing power to Ukraine's armed forces operations, Russian state news agency TASS reported.



Related Tags
UAV Headline
Russia to privately try elderly American accused of being a mercenary
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:27 PM
IDF Arabic spox calls for evacuation across southern Lebanon villages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 01:27 PM
Loud blasts heard in countryside near Damascus, Syria state news agency
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:21 PM
IRGC consultant dies of injuries in Israeli strike on Damascus
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 12:35 PM
Hezbollah claims it stopped a border attempt by the IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 12:13 PM
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah of smuggling arms from Syria
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 12:00 PM
EU announces extra 30 million euros of humanitarian aid for Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 11:33 AM
UK charters flights to support its citizens wishing to leave Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 11:02 AM
At least 60 dead in Nigeria boat accident, officials say
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 11:00 AM
70-year-old man pulled unconscious from water at Bat Yam beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:58 AM
Qatar's Emir: What is happening in the region is a 'collective genocide'
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 10:30 AM
Flights resume in Iran, state media says
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 10:06 AM
Iranian President meets with Hamas deputy chief al-Hayya in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 09:01 AM
Rocket sirens near Gaza border false alarms, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 08:16 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Tel Aviv with drones
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 08:09 AM