Two Swedish teenagers charged over blasts near Israel's Copenhagen embassy

By REUTERS

Two Swedish teenagers were charged on Thursday with possessing five hand grenades and detonating two of them on a rooftop near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen, and were remanded in custody.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 19, were detained on Wednesday on a train at Copenhagen's main railway station and pleaded not guilty during preliminary questioning on Thursday in a Copenhagen city court.

The prosecutor gave details of the charges but the court banned publication of their names. Police said they had been remanded in custody until October 30.

No one was injured in the two explosions early on Wednesday, but the building near the embassy sustained some damage, investigators said.

1,974 people killed since start of Israeli attacks on Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:18 PM
Three large consecutive explosions heard in Beirut
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:00 PM
Iran summons German and Austrian ambassadors
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:00 PM
Russia begins evacuating its citizens from Lebanon, Ifax reports
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 02:15 PM
Iran rejects G7 statement on Iran's attack against Israel as 'biased'
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 02:06 PM
Lebanese army says one soldier was killed and another injured in strike
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:51 PM
Russia to privately try elderly American accused of being a mercenary
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:27 PM
IDF Arabic spox calls for evacuation across southern Lebanon villages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 01:27 PM
Loud blasts heard in countryside near Damascus, Syria state news agency
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:21 PM
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:00 PM
IRGC consultant dies of injuries in Israeli strike on Damascus
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 12:35 PM
Hezbollah claims it stopped a border attempt by the IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 12:13 PM
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah of smuggling arms from Syria
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 12:00 PM
EU announces extra 30 million euros of humanitarian aid for Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 11:33 AM
UK charters flights to support its citizens wishing to leave Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 11:02 AM