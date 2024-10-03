Two Swedish teenagers charged over blasts near Israel's Copenhagen embassy

Two Swedish teenagers were charged on Thursday with possessing five hand grenades and detonating two of them on a rooftop near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen, and were remanded in custody.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 19, were detained on Wednesday on a train at Copenhagen's main railway station and pleaded not guilty during preliminary questioning on Thursday in a Copenhagen city court.

The prosecutor gave details of the charges but the court banned publication of their names. Police said they had been remanded in custody until October 30.

No one was injured in the two explosions early on Wednesday, but the building near the embassy sustained some damage, investigators said.