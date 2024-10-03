WATCH: IDF’s 6th Brigade operates in southern Lebanon

The 6th Brigade made up of reservist soldiers, joined on Thursday the IDF's limited ground operations in Lebanon against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the military stated while sharing footage of the brigade's activities.

The 6th Brigade was among the many to tackle the threats by Hezbollah as the terror group began launching attacks on October 8 - a day after Hamas’s massive attacks on southern Israel. The brigade congregated multiple times over the last year to train for the possibility of a ground incursion.

IDF's 6th Brigade operates in southern Lebanon on October 3, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over the past day, the 6th Brigade began combat in southern Lebanon, where forces conducted targeted raids to thwart and destroy the terrorist infrastructure of Hezbollah.

The 6th Brigade is the first reserve brigade currently operating in Lebanon.