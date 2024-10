An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Khider al-Shaebia on Wednesday, the IDF reported on Thursday.

Acting based on IDF intelligence, IAF aircraft had targeted Shaebia, who was responsible for the attack in Majdal Shams where 12 Druze children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket.

Shaebia had commanded the Har Dov area, and was responsible for hundreds of rockets and missile launches at IDF forces.