The Israel Air Force has intercepted a drone in southern Israel, the IDF reported on Thursday.

No wounded were reported.

The drone, whose origin is still unknown and under investigation, had entered Israeli territory near Be'er Malka in the Nitzana border region near Egypt, according to a Ynet report.

According to initial findings, it seems that the drone was not launched from the Gaza Strip or Sinai, as Ynet noted in their report.