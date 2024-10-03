IAF kills senior Hezbollah weapons manufacturing adviser

The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut earlier this week, eliminating the terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi, a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah's weapons manufacturing chain. the military announced on Thursday night.

Anisi was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon and was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing.

Anisi joined Hezbollah more than 15 years ago and was an expert in Mechanical Engineering, dedicating his knowledge to strengthening the advancement of strategic weaponry within Hezbollah.