Following sirens activated in the area of the Beit She'an Valley early on Friday morning, the Israel Air Force intercepted the hostile aircraft that crossed into Israeli territory from the east.
IAF intercepts hostile aircraft entering Israel from the east, sirens activated in Beit She'an
By REUTERS10/04/2024 02:14 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2024 12:54 AM
By ALON HACHMON10/03/2024 09:01 PM
By GUY ALSTER10/03/2024 07:47 PM
By SHAKED SADEH10/03/2024 07:39 PM
By REUTERS10/03/2024 07:04 PM
By REUTERS10/03/2024 05:38 PM