IAF intercepts hostile aircraft entering Israel from the east, sirens activated in Beit She'an

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following sirens activated in the area of the Beit She'an Valley early on Friday morning, the Israel Air Force intercepted the hostile aircraft that crossed into Israeli territory from the east. 

Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iran's oil sites
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 02:14 AM
UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 12:54 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:53 PM
Projectiles from Lebanon activate sirens in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:20 PM
IDF discovers suspecions object near Kalkilya
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/03/2024 09:06 PM
Police request assistance finding missing kid from Bnei Brak
By ALON HACHMON
10/03/2024 09:01 PM
Iraqi militia take responsibility for drone attack on Israel
By GUY ALSTER
10/03/2024 07:47 PM
Nahariya residents were instructed to remain near shelters
By SHAKED SADEH
10/03/2024 07:39 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister, Israeli envoy discuss Gaza, Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 07:04 PM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:48 PM
Approximately 20 Hezbollah rockets identified falling near Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:41 PM
Hostages and Missing Families Forum will not hold a rally this weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:23 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist responsible Majdal Shams rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:10 PM
IDF reservist soldiers join fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 05:57 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 05:38 PM