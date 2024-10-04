Elderly motorcyclist killed after accident on Route 4

A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday while riding a motorcycle on Route 4 near the Hadarim Interchange.

A Magen David Adom team reported finding the man with no signs of life and a severe head injury, and they were forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Anas Khatib stated, "The cyclist was lying on the road unconscious, with no pulse, unbreathing, and suffering from a severe head injury. We conducted medical examinations, but his injury was critical, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."