Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Elderly motorcyclist killed after accident on Route 4

By URI SELA

A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday while riding a motorcycle on Route 4 near the Hadarim Interchange.

A Magen David Adom team reported finding the man with no signs of life and a severe head injury, and they were forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Anas Khatib stated, "The cyclist was lying on the road unconscious, with no pulse, unbreathing, and suffering from a severe head injury. We conducted medical examinations, but his injury was critical, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

Sirens sound in Haifa Bay, across northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 07:09 AM
IAF strikes Lebanon-Syria border
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 07:06 AM
Biden says he does not believe there will be 'all-out war' in Mid-East
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 05:34 AM
IAF intercepts hostile aircraft entering Israel from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 03:50 AM
Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iran's oil sites
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 02:14 AM
UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 12:54 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:53 PM
Projectiles from Lebanon activate sirens in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:20 PM
IDF discovers suspecions object near Kalkilya
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/03/2024 09:06 PM
Police request assistance finding missing kid from Bnei Brak
By ALON HACHMON
10/03/2024 09:01 PM
Iraqi militia take responsibility for drone attack on Israel
By GUY ALSTER
10/03/2024 07:47 PM
Nahariya residents were instructed to remain near shelters
By SHAKED SADEH
10/03/2024 07:39 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister, Israeli envoy discuss Gaza, Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 07:04 PM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:48 PM
Approximately 20 Hezbollah rockets identified falling near Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:41 PM