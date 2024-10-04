Two people were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the town of Khirbet Selm in Al-Nabatiya, Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing Lebanese National News Agency.
Two people were killed in an attack on a house in Al-Nabatiya, Lebanon - report
By URI SELA10/04/2024 08:49 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2024 07:06 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2024 05:34 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2024 02:14 AM
By REUTERS10/04/2024 12:54 AM
By ALON HACHMON10/03/2024 09:01 PM
By GUY ALSTER10/03/2024 07:47 PM
By SHAKED SADEH10/03/2024 07:39 PM
By REUTERS10/03/2024 07:04 PM