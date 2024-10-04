Jerusalem Post
Two people were killed in an attack on a house in Al-Nabatiya, Lebanon - report

By MAARIV

Two people were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the town of Khirbet Selm in Al-Nabatiya, Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing Lebanese National News Agency.



Elderly motorcyclist killed after accident on Route 4
By URI SELA
10/04/2024 08:49 AM
Sirens sound in Haifa Bay, across northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 07:09 AM
IAF strikes Lebanon-Syria border
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 07:06 AM
Biden says he does not believe there will be 'all-out war' in Mid-East
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 05:34 AM
IAF intercepts hostile aircraft entering Israel from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 03:50 AM
Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iran's oil sites
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 02:14 AM
UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 12:54 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:53 PM
Projectiles from Lebanon activate sirens in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:20 PM
IDF discovers suspecions object near Kalkilya
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/03/2024 09:06 PM
Police request assistance finding missing kid from Bnei Brak
By ALON HACHMON
10/03/2024 09:01 PM
Iraqi militia take responsibility for drone attack on Israel
By GUY ALSTER
10/03/2024 07:47 PM
Nahariya residents were instructed to remain near shelters
By SHAKED SADEH
10/03/2024 07:39 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister, Israeli envoy discuss Gaza, Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 07:04 PM
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:48 PM