IDF Arabic spokesperson warns residents of 20 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that residents of some 20 villages in southern Lebanon should evacuate the area on Friday morning.

The warning was specifically directed at civilians living in the Hadath Beirut neighborhood and nearby buildings. Adraee stated that this area is close to Hezbollah facilities and interests, which are expected to be targeted by Israeli operations in the near future.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," he said.

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah-linked rescue workers in Beirut
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 09:50 AM
Two people were killed in an attack on a house in Al-Nabatiya, Lebanon
By MAARIV
10/04/2024 09:09 AM
Elderly motorcyclist killed after accident on Route 4
By URI SELA
10/04/2024 08:49 AM
Sirens sound in Haifa Bay, across northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 07:09 AM
IAF strikes Lebanon-Syria border
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 07:06 AM
Biden says he does not believe there will be 'all-out war' in Mid-East
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 05:34 AM
IAF intercepts hostile aircraft entering Israel from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 03:50 AM
Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iran's oil sites
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 02:14 AM
UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 12:54 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:53 PM
Projectiles from Lebanon activate sirens in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 10:20 PM
IDF discovers suspecions object near Kalkilya
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/03/2024 09:06 PM
Police request assistance finding missing kid from Bnei Brak
By ALON HACHMON
10/03/2024 09:01 PM
Iraqi militia take responsibility for drone attack on Israel
By GUY ALSTER
10/03/2024 07:47 PM
Nahariya residents were instructed to remain near shelters
By SHAKED SADEH
10/03/2024 07:39 PM