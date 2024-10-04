IDF Arabic spokesperson warns residents of 20 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that residents of some 20 villages in southern Lebanon should evacuate the area on Friday morning.

The warning was specifically directed at civilians living in the Hadath Beirut neighborhood and nearby buildings. Adraee stated that this area is close to Hezbollah facilities and interests, which are expected to be targeted by Israeli operations in the near future.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل جديد إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المبنى المحدد في الخارطة والواقع في حي حدث بيروت والمباني المجاورة له أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء… pic.twitter.com/I88Q5tvWEZ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 3, 2024

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," he said.