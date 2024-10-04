Hezbollah terrorists have started using an evacuated Christian-Maronite village in southern Lebanon to launch attacks on Israel, prompting Israel to conduct its first-ever drone strike on the Hezbollah-controlled village, according to Lebanese media reports cited by Army Radio.
Israel strikes Hezbollah terrorists occupying evacuated Lebanese Christian village
By REUTERS10/04/2024 09:58 AM
