Iran's Tuesday ballistic missile attack on Israel was "the minimal punishment" the country has exacted on the Jewish state, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during the funeral for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

Khamenei also referred to the "enemies of the Islamic nation," mentioning several Arab countries, including Lebanon, Egypt, and Iraq as part of the Islamic nation.

The Iranian autocrat did not mention Saudi Arabia among these countries.