G7 ministers adopt plan to clamp down on trafficking of migrants

By REUTERS

The Group of Seven (G7)  democracies will set up specialized police units to investigate trafficking of migrants, Italy's interior minister said on Friday, as part of efforts to tackle irregular migration.

Matteo Piantedosi announced the initiative at the end of a three-day meeting of G7 interior ministers that also focused on threats arising from the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"The action plan provides for the strengthening of the investigative and operational capacities of the police forces, including through the initiation of joint actions," he told reporters after the talks in Mirabella Eclano in southern Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, which holds the G7 rotating presidency for 2024, has sought cooperation with the European Union and African governments to crack down on human traffickers.

The new action plan stresses the need for closer cooperation among the G7 nations and with countries of origin and transit of the irregular migration flows.

