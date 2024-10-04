Israeli officials estimate that Hezbollah intelligence chief Hussein Al-Zaimah, known by the nickname "Murtada," was reportedly also present in the bunker that was bombed in Beirut last Thursday, Walla reported on Friday.
Israeli officials estimate Hezbollah intel. chief was in Beirut bunker bombed Thursday - report
