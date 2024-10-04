Jerusalem Post
Israeli officials estimate Hezbollah intel. chief was in Beirut bunker bombed Thursday - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2024 18:18

Israeli officials estimate that Hezbollah intelligence chief Hussein Al-Zaimah, known by the nickname "Murtada," was reportedly also present in the bunker that was bombed in Beirut last Thursday,  Walla reported on Friday. 

