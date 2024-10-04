Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Harris adviser meets US Muslim, Arab leaders angry at support for Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2024 20:35

A senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris met American Muslim and Arab leaders on Wednesday as Harris' presidential campaign seeks to win back voters angry at US support for Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Harris' national security adviser, Phil Gordon, told the community leaders in the virtual meeting that the administration supports a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomacy in Lebanon, and stability in the West Bank, the vice president's office said.

Ali Dagher, a Lebanese-American attorney and community leader, said the outreach from Harris' office was not enough. "It's too little, too late," said Dagher, who did not participate in the meeting.

Emgage, a Muslim-American advocacy group, recently endorsed Harris, while others have urged supporters to shun her. While they have not supported Trump, their choice not to vote or to vote for third-party candidates could hurt Harris, analysts say.

Harris has offered no substantive policy differences on Israel from Biden, who stepped aside as presidential candidate in July.

Haitian gang kills at least 70 people, including 3 infants, UN says
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 07:48 PM
IDF kills seven terrorists in West Bank planning an attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 06:21 PM
Israeli officials estimate Hezbollah intel. chief was in bombed bunker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 06:17 PM
US-British air strike targets south of Dhamar city
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 06:05 PM
G7 ministers adopt plan to clamp down on trafficking of migrants
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 04:49 PM
Middle East tensions in focus on Wall St
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 04:16 PM
UK PM says doing everything possible to help de-escalate Middle East
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 01:38 PM
Russia to remove Taliban from list of terrorist groups, TASS reports
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 01:05 PM
Tuesday missile attack was 'minimal punishment', claims Khamenei
By MAARIV
10/04/2024 12:16 PM
IAF strikes in Marj Ayoun in southern Lebanon
By AMIR BOHBOT
10/04/2024 12:09 PM
Britain hands Lebanon extra $13 mln in humanitarian support
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 11:12 AM
Israel strikes Hezbollah terrorists occupying evacuated Christian town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 10:44 AM
Rocket slams into Kiryat Shmona area in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 10:23 AM
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah-linked rescue workers in Beirut
By REUTERS
10/04/2024 09:50 AM
IDF Arabic spokesperson warns residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2024 09:43 AM