Harris adviser meets US Muslim, Arab leaders angry at support for Israel

A senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris met American Muslim and Arab leaders on Wednesday as Harris' presidential campaign seeks to win back voters angry at US support for Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Harris' national security adviser, Phil Gordon, told the community leaders in the virtual meeting that the administration supports a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomacy in Lebanon, and stability in the West Bank, the vice president's office said.

Ali Dagher, a Lebanese-American attorney and community leader, said the outreach from Harris' office was not enough. "It's too little, too late," said Dagher, who did not participate in the meeting.

Emgage, a Muslim-American advocacy group, recently endorsed Harris, while others have urged supporters to shun her. While they have not supported Trump, their choice not to vote or to vote for third-party candidates could hurt Harris, analysts say.

Harris has offered no substantive policy differences on Israel from Biden, who stepped aside as presidential candidate in July.